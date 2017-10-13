Layout regularisation rules amended

The Telangana Government issued GO 151 in Nov. 2015 for regularisation of unauthorised layouts in accordance with guidelines.

Regularisation of unapproved plots and layouts is set to be easier, with the State government simplifying the process, relaxing various rules relating to the scheme.

According to a press release, the government has also reduced the development charges for the regularisation of the plots or layouts and extended the scheme for one year. The revised deadline is May 3, 2018.

The regularisation scheme will be applicable for layouts formed in the Chennai Metropolitan Area between August 5, 1975 and October 20, 2016. For rural areas outside the Chennai Metropolitan Area, the scheme will be applicable for layouts formed between November 29, 1972 and October 20, 2016. For urban local bodies outside the Chennai Metropolitan Area, the regularisation scheme will be applicable for layouts formed between January 1, 1980 and October 20, 2016.

Bid to help poor

In a bid to help the poor and middle class develop the properties, the government has also exempted the plot buyers from paying open space reservation (OSR) charges. “As per the old rule, the layouts were grouped into different types. In layouts where less than one-third of the plots were sold, they had to comply with the rules as there was a possibility of improving the layout. This affected many buyers. The new amendments have given relaxation for all layouts,” said an official.

The development charges for regularisation of one sq. m of land in Corporation areas has been reduced from ₹600 to ₹500. Revised development charges for regularisation of plots in municipalities ranges from ₹310 to ₹210 per sq. m.

The rates in town panchayats is ₹75 per sq. m. Regularisation of plots in village panchayats will be the most affordable with development charges reduced from ₹100 to ₹25 per sq. m.

Online application

For plots sold before October 20, 2016, no OSR charges will be collected from the buyers. The application shall be made online as per the Form I prescribed in these rules. The necessary software which would enable online submission of application has been prepared and launched for use in www.tnlayoutreg.com

Participants in the public consultation had requested the government to simplify the rules. Owing to the delay in taking a decision, the response to the regularisation scheme has been poor. “Many buyers are expected to benefit from the amendments,” said an official.