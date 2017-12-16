‘Lay speed-breakers with reflectors’

Due to lack of speed breakers, driving on the service lane of the flyover that connects East Tambaram and West Tambaram as well as Grand Southern Trunk Road and Tambaram-Velachery Main Road, is a nightmarish experience for motorists.

Motorists from East Tambaram, proceeding towards Mudichur Road and Tambaram Sanatorium, come in the wrong direction on the service lane, while entering the flyover, to avoid having to drive long to take a U-turn at the intersection of Velachery Main Road and Bharatha Matha Street, East Tambaram.

Commercial establishments have encroached upon the pavement on the service lane. The space adjoining the pavement has become a parking lot, forcing pedestrians to walk in the carriageway.

Motorists complain of frequent occurance of minor collisions.

“The main reason for collisions is speeding and lane indiscipline. Speed-breakers should be laid on the service lane. Moreover, reflectors should be placed on the speed-breakers, that too near the streetlights, to ensure clear visibility at night,” says T. Thomas, a resident of Selaiyur.

A Chennai Traffic Police (CTP) official says, “ Officials of Tambaram Municipality should make a representation to the CTP about laying of speed breakers. On the problem of motorists jumping lanes, the official said steps would be taken to deploy a traffic police personnel.”