: Concerned over the “inordinate” delay in filling the vacancies in the Supreme Court and the High Courts after a senior member of the apex court collegium refused to take part in the process citing lack of transparency, the Madras Bar Association (MBA) has decided to appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel Public Grievances, Law and Justice to present its views.

The association has also authorised senior advocate Vijay Narayan and advocate S. Manuraj, both members of the MBA, to represent them before the committee on November 2 in New Delhi.

According to a memorandum drafted by the MBA on October 26 addressed to Sunita Sekaran, Director of the Committee, if any collegium member is unable or could not attend three consecutive meetings held at reasonable intervals, the collegium should co-opt the next senior-most judge and transact business, which would avoid delay in holding meetings.

With regard to the high court collegiums, the association said, “The Chief Justice of High Courts are always from other States, as a policy. Due to the transfer of judges on some occasion, the other judges in the high court collegium too are from outside the State. In this scenario, the judges constituting the collegium would not have clear personal knowledge about the members of the Bar for being considered for elevation. Given this, it is eminently desirable that two senior most judges from the State elevated from the Bar and subordinate judiciary are co-opted to the collegium.”

Suggesting that a time-frame must be set for every stage of the judge selection process, the memorandum said that the selection process should be started by the high court at least nine months in advance of expected vacancy caused by retirement. Names should also be recommended seven months in advance.

