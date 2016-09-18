A group of students of five-year honours in law at the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University in Perungudi has gone on strike demanding amendment to rules pertaining to theircourse work.

The students began their sit-in three days ago demanding that they be allowed to move to the fourth year.

According to a student, who gave his name as Rahim, seven students had not beenallowed to continue their course work as they had not cleared the exams.

One of the rules of the university is that students should pass in all subjects in the first and second year in order to graduate to the third year.

Similarly, students who have passed all papers in the third and fourth year alone would be admitted to the fifth year.

Rahim said private law universities did not have such stringent rules.

Law University Vice-Chancellor P. Vanangamudi, however, said only three students had not cleared all the papers in the first year. Four others were failed as they did not have sufficient attendance, he added.

“Two students are instigating the first year students to participate in the strike. They have illegally occupied classrooms and are creating trouble. We have complained about them in the local police station,” he added.

Claim the stringent norms are affecting their sutdies, but V-C denies the charges