Decision taken as many councillors are yet to get an opportunity to speak

With a number of councillors yet to speak about civic issues, the last meeting of the Greater Chennai Corporation Council is set to be conducted for the third day on Saturday.

The key civic issues discussed on Friday include delay in road relaying, parking management, inadequate stormwater drain network, vector-borne diseases, encroachments and streetlights.

AIADMK councillor V. Sukumar Babu had suggested extending the meeting for one more day to permit each councillor to speak about civic issues. Mayor Saidai Duraisamy had asked the councillors to make use of the opportunity to speak about key civic issues in their wards on Saturday.

Meanwhile, some councillors also used the meeting to wax eloquent on Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, singing some of the songs from MGR films.

Delay in projects

AIADMK councillor K. Sekar said residents wanted to know the reason for the delay in completion of sewer network in Ward 155. The Mayor replied that the Metrowater has informed the civic body that the work would be completed in 2016-2017.

AIADMK councillor M.S. Baskaran said Amma drinking water facility was yet to be commissioned in Ward 194. “I have been taking up the issue for the past few years but no action has been taken,” he said.

DMK councillor Deva Jawahar said residents wanted infrastructure projects that would help in easing traffic congestion. “The announcement on widening of stretches including Paper Mills Road was made two years ago but is yet to be implemented,” said Mr.Jawahar.

Responding to queries on bridges completed in the past few years, Mr. Duraisamy pointed out the bridges on Kathivakkam High Road, Mint Street, Mehta Nagar Officers Colony, Rangarajapuram and Indira Nagar.

DMK councillor K. Neelakandan said officials were not implementing projects under the Councillors’ Ward Development Fund in Ward 92 in Ambattur. The Mayor said he would take action against the officials concerned and asked Mr. Neelakandan to produce documents submitted for implementation of such projects.

DMK floor leader Subash Chandra Bose objected to the implementation of schemes to train IAS aspirants by the Corporation in association with Manithaneyam Charitable Trust. Congress Councillor P.V. Tamil Selvan pointed out to the delay in implementation of civic projects such as parking management system, cycle sharing system, remediation of dumpyards and waste-to-energy factories for solid waste management.