Lack of clarity on CMDA fees hits projects

The CMDA has issued planning permission for just 24 buildings in the metropolitan area in 2017.

Planning permission has not been issued for three weeks in the Chennai Metropolitan Area because of lack of clarity relating to revision of Infrastructure and Amenities Charges by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

Developers said the CMDA had not issued any demand notice for collection of charges for issuance of planning permission in the Chennai Metropolitan Area for over three weeks now. “CMDA officials claimed that the infrastructure and amenities charges have been revised for other cities, municipalities and panchayat areas.

“Even as the charges have not been revised for Chennai, there is lack of clarity. So, officials refuse to process the files. This is causing delay in obtaining planning permission for many multi-storied and special buildings,” said a developer.

According to sources in the CMDA, senior officials had gone abroad.

“We will get clarity only after the senior officials return to Chennai,” said an official of CMDA. The CMDA has issued planning permission for just 24 multi-storied buildings in the metropolitan area in 2017.

This year, most of the buildings have been developed in areas such as Sholinganallur, Pallipattu, Koyambedu, Velachery, Alandur, Mylapore, Arumbakkam, Kundrathur, Perambur, Pallikaranai, Triplicane, Madhavaram, Perungudi, Nolambur, Zamin Pallavaram, Kovur, Semmencheri, Ayyapanthangal, Porur, Egmore and Paruthipattu.

Only few plans cleared

Plans of 134 special buildings, 28 industries and institutions have been permitted by the CMDA this year so far.

Most industries and institutions have been permitted in areas such Medavakkam, Thirunindravur, Ayanambakkam, Adyar, Mogappair, Sholinganallur, Sikkarayapuram, Ramapuram, Vichoor, Mugalivakkam, Madhanandapuram, Villivakkam, Mangadu, Koyambedu, Varadharajapuram, Vanagaram, Mannurpet, Mannur, Manapakkam, Karambakkam, Thiruvottiyur and Kovilambakkam.

Infrastructure cost

Over the past few years, the CMDA has been informing the government that the Infrastructure and Amenities charges are needed to meet the costs of infrastructure projects planned for the metropolitan area.

According to sources, the cost of civic infrastructure development this year in the Chennai Metropolitan Area is estimated to be more than ₹10,000 crore. A few years ago, the government amended the Town and Country Planning Act after the levy of Infrastructure and Amenities charges was challenged pointing to the lack of statutory provisions.