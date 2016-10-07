L. Ganesan, senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, was on Thursday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. The former Tamil Nadu unit president of BJP is currently the party’s national executive member. “Madhya Pradesh will remain my priority. I will try to learn how the BJP has succeeded in the State and try to implement it in Tamil Nadu. I will need at least a month to understand the State,” Mr. Ganesan told The Hindu over phone from Bhopal.

Mr. Ganesan refused to confirm if he would be inducted into the Union council of ministers following his election to the Upper House but said, “....after Madhya Pradesh, I will be ready to take up whatever assignment Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives to me next.”

He was grateful to the party for announcing his candidature during the national council meeting held recently in Kozhikode.

“This shows that a worker who is with the party consistently will be rewarded.”