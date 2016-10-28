After a delay of nearly 10 days, the northeast monsoon may finally hit Tamil Nadu around October 30.

Cyclone Kyant, which formed around Tuesday, is set to become a deep depression and further weaken into a low pressure area by Friday morning.

The same weather system that was said to be detrimental for the arrival of the northeast monsoon will bring northeasterly winds and contribute to the onset of the monsoon.

Myanmar gave the current cyclone its name as part of the system developed to identify tropical cyclones that can be active for more than a week.

As the weather system over west-central Bay of Bengal will move west-southwestwards and become a low pressure area near south Andhra Pradesh, coastal parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will start receiving light rains on Friday. A wet Deepavali is on the cards over the State as rains are likely to increase. While northern parts of the State, including Chennai, will experience moderate rains up to 4 cm on Saturday, other parts of the State are likely to see scattered rainfall, according to S. Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai.

“There will be a gradual increase in rainfall over the State from weekend. We may have monsoon arriving one day ahead or on October 31. The weakening of the weather system into a low pressure area and the favourable conditions over the Bay of Bengal will bring in the much awaited monsoon over the State,” he added.

So far, Tamil Nadu has received 67 less rainfall in October: 5 cm against the average of 15.1 cm.

The State is hoping that the northeast monsoon would bridge the gap.