vocal demand:Residents said they were unable to develop their property in the absence of documents —Photo: K. Pichumani

A large number of residents of Semathamman Nagar and Bharathiyar Nagar, located behind the wholsesale market in Koyambedu, staged a demonstration outside the office of Aminjikarai Tahsildar, seeking housing rights, on Tuesday.

Led by members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the residents said they had settled down in the area decades before either the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus or the wholesale market were created.

They were relocated to Sectors I to III of Semathamman Nagar and Bharathiyar Nagar to make way for the projects and the bulk of the manpower that was instrumental in building them came from these two localities.

“We are fighting for our basic right of house ownership. All that we urge the government is to issue pattas to us,” said R. Subramani, an elderly resident who was part of the protest.

According to CPI (M) members, following their persistent struggle for over 15 years, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority had given its ‘no objection certificate’ to the Revenue Department, which now had to issue the pattas.

The absence of pattas resulted in property owners being unable to re-develop them or get loans against property mortgage.

Revenue officials said the demand of the families would be forwarded to the Chennai Collector’s office. “Issuing pattas would benefit several hundred families from low income groups who were instrumental in creating CMBT and the wholesale vegetable market,” said G. Selva of the CPI (M). He said that State governments viewed the settlements of the poor as an obstruction to growth and focussed only on eviction, rather than create low-cost housing models.

Throughout Chennai, there were at least 15,000 families that were in urgent need of pattas and though successive governments had promised housing rights and passed orders to this effect, the families were not actually getting their due benefits, Mr. Selva added.