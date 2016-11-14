Splendid colors:As part of the Dann Utsav, over 50 children painted the walls of the ticket counter at the Saidapet railway station. —Photo: G. Krishnaswamy

For commuters who walk in and out of the Saidapet railway station on a daily basis, they have had some of Kollywood’s stars watching over them for the last one month.

As part of the Dann Utsav in October, over 50 children who learn art at the Nalandaway Art labs in government schools painted the walls of a building housing the ticket counter at the station with a mural featuring doyens from Kollywood.

Sivaji Ganesan, M.G. Ramachandran, Padmini, Revathy, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth feature in the mural.

“Instead of abstract motifs or designs, we were looking to create a work of art which had a strong connect to the people. When we had brainstorming sessions with the children on what to paint, they all wanted to paint something where people could actually pose and take a selfie with,” said Sriram Aiyer of Nalandaway.

Children from government schools at Tondiarpet, Perambur, Kodambakkam and Perungudi painted the mural for a period of over 10 days.

Gomathi Shankar, manager of projects, Nalandaway, said that they picked the Saidapet station owing to the fact that it had the biggest wall space to offer for the mural among all the stations in the city.

“As a part of the Dann Utsav, 18 stations had been beautified and Nalandaway took up the work for this station. The children worked with Thangaraj, one of their art instructors who guided them on how to go about painting the wall,” he said.

“The feedback we have received over the last month has been very positive. For the impact that Tamil cinema has on most of our lives, we were surprised that there was no public installation like this for it and that has attracted many,” Mr. Sriram said.