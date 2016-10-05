A passenger was stabbed at Chennai Central Railway Station on Wednesday.

According to police, there was a verbal quarrel developed between two passengers — Sriram (30) from Railpetta in Andhra Pradesh and Kalidoss (18) from Tirupur, in chasing away a stray dog from the New Circulating Hall.

In a fit of rage, Kalidoss suddenly whipped a knife and stabbed Sriram on his stomach. The victim sustained cut injury on his right side of the abdomen and right hand. The accused was apprehended by Government Railway Police. The victim is out of danger.

Four arrested

Meanwhile, four persons were arrested for assaulting a 21-year-old man with knife, after he reprimanded them for creating nuisance in front of his relative's house in Pulianthope.

The suspects — Devan, Sasikumar, Parthiban and Raju — had allegedly attacked Haris, who was on a visit to his relatives’ house, last night at Pulianthope area following an altercation.

Haris was admitted to the government hospital and the four suspects were arrested.