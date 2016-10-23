: UK-based Kloudpad is looking to set up a digital tablet manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu in a bid to consolidate its Indian operations in the South.

“We have the full-fledged research team in the UK. We were also interested in the Indian opportunity and started our Indian operations in 2012,” Aromal Jayaraj Shikky, Managing Director of Kloudpad said.

Mr. Shikky said the firm was in talks with Tamil Nadu government’s industries department on the manufacturing unit.

Kloudpad, focused on healthcare, education, public safety and retail segments, offers ‘ruggedised’ tablet PCs, accessories, software and wireless infrastructure at point of service.

Currently, the company makes the tabs at a facility in Shenzhen China and from a small facility in Delhi.

“Since India has a great potential and given the Indian government’s thrust to electronics manufacturing and Make in India initiative, we are planning to consolidate our operations here,” Mr. Shikky said.

He also said the firm is keen in setting up manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu because of the presence of a robust manufacturing ecosystem and availability of the tech and engineering talent.

The firm counts the Government of Tamil Nadu, corporates such as Lulu Group, Dhathri Ayurveda Group, Ernst and Young and Aster Medcity as its key customers.

Pilot programme

The Tamil Nadu government had used the firm’s tablet for a pilot programme in a ration shop in Tiruchi. The tablets were used for billing. The firm has also supplied over 300 tablet units to the Tamil Nadu government for use in their various welfare initiatives.

Kloudpad is also getting assistance from the UK Department of International Trade (DIT) for setting up its manufacturing base and expanding in India.