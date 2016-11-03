The police arrested a 27-year-old man from Kerala on Wednesday on charges of cheating a woman for eight years after promising to marry her.

The accused, M. Manish, and the complainant got acquainted when they were studying in the same school in Kerala and they fell in love eight years ago. Manish had promised to marry her and they were living together in a house in Teynampet. A few days ago, she learnt that the accused was planning to marry another woman. Hence, she lodged a complaint against him at the All Women Police Station in Teynampet. Manish was remanded to judicial custody and lodged in Central Prison, Puzhal. — Staff Reporter