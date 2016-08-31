Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Tuesday announced that a new building with rooms, kitchen and dining space, classrooms and an industrial training facility, would be set up at the Observation Home in Kellys.

Making a suo motu announcement in the Assembly, she said the new building that would come up on 1,000 sq. m at a cost of Rs. 2. 5 crore would replace the dilapidated building from which the facility is functioning.

She also said the food subsidy given to people residing in the old age homes that are run by NGOs with financial support from the government would be increased from Rs. 300 to Rs. 1,200.

The Chief Minister also sanctioned Rs. 28.16 crore to de-silt, remove encroachments, and spruce up the Parithupattu Laken Avadi. Ms. Jayalalithaa also announced the setting up of an “Amma Environment Park” at Tondiarpet. “The park, spread over 50,110 sq. ft. will also have a children’s park, play area and environment awareness boards,” she said. The park would come up at a cost of Rs. 2 crore.