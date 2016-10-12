DMK chief says officials not able to take action in Jayalalithaa’s absence

: Hours before the notification came from the Raj Bhavan informing the media that the Chief Minister’s portfolios had been reallocated to Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam, DMK leader M. Karunanidhi made a strong case for an interim arrangement in Tamil Nadu.

He said it was key to fulfilling the essential needs of the people when files were piling up and the Central team was touring various dams in connection with the Cauvery water dispute. But almost all political parties including the Congress, the ally of the DMK, and the two communist parties — CPI and CPI(M) — do not favour the idea of electing an interim Chief Minister.

In a statement here, Mr. Karunanidhi said the situation had come to such a pass that ministers had forgotten the existence of the secretariat and officials remained indifferent. “Though the Chief Minister was initially expected to return home in a few days, the news bulletin from the Apollo Hospital has made it clear that she needed a prolonged stay in the hospital,” he said.

In support of his argument, he quoted N. Ram, former Editor-in-Chief of The Hindu. “An alternative arrangement is needed as the government is not functioning. As per the Indian Constitution, when the Prime Minister or Chief Minister is not able to perform, an alternative arrangement should be made,” Mr. Karunanidhi quoted Mr. Ram as saying in an interview to BBC Tamil Service.

Mr. Karunanidhi said since Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was in hospital, her ministers and officials were not able to take decisions on vital issues like the Cauvery water dispute without consulting her. “The State is facing a situation in which nothing moves,” he said.

Pointing out that Opposition leaders were issuing statement on their own on major issues, Mr. Karunanidhi said it was the wish of the people that either the Governor or the Centre should act immediately to explain the position of the government on these issues. “Till the Chief Minister recovers and resumes her duties, an arrangement should be made to fulfil the essential needs of the people of the State,” he said.

Left parties’ view

CPI(M) state secretary G. Ramakrishnan told The Hindu the issue was not whether the State needed an interim Chief Minister, but whether arrangements were made to look after the departments managed by the Chief Minister. “The government should ensure that her portfolios were allotted to a minister and all departments are functioning normally,” he said, describing as ‘ridiculous’ the demand of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy that Article 356 be invoked in Tamil Nadu.

CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan felt that the AIADMK was a major political party and was capable of deciding whether the State needed an interim-Chief Minister or a Chief Minister in-charge. “They do not need our advice on the issue,” he said when asked whether an interim arrangement was required as Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was expected to stay in the hospital for a longer period.