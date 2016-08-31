DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Tuesday urged the Centre to increase the annual income ceiling for determining the creamy layer among the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to Rs. 15 lakh.

Alternatively, the Centre should at least implement the Rs 10.50 lakh ceiling as recommended by the National Backward Classes Commission.

In a statement here, he said under the present ceiling of Rs. 6 lakh per year, a majority of the OBCs would lose out on the benefits of reservation.

He said while there were reports that the Centre had plans to increase the income ceiling to Rs. 8 lakh per annum.

Mr. Karunanidhi said member of Backward Classes Commission A.K. Saini had made a recommendation for increasing the annual income ceiling to Rs. 15 lakh (the Commission had recommended Rs. 10.5 lakh).

‘Stop import of crackers’

Mr. Karunanidhi also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent import of firecrackers from China and take steps to facilitate export of crackers manufactured in Sivakasi.

“Entry of crackers made in China into the Indian market posed a huge business threat to manufacturers of firecrackers in Sivakasi. Even though many countries are ready to import Sivakasi firecrackers, lack of shipping facility has been a posing a hurdle. The government should intervene and help export of crackers from Sivakasi,” he said.