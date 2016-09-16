As many as 40 buses of the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and private operators from Karnataka left with tight security on Thursday to Bengalauru through Tada, Andhra Pradesh.

As 30 buses of a private transport operator from Tamil Nadu were torched by an angry mob in Karnataka on Monday, State-run KSRTC and omnibuses bound to Karnataka stayed off the roads from Monday evening.

Apprehending similar attacks on the buses, the operators kept the 40 vehicles parked at the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus.

Drivers and their vehicles were not able to move to Karnataka since Monday. The police have been providing adequate security to them.