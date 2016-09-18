THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS:About 1,472 tenements have been built at Athipattu to accommodate people who will be shifted from Kakkanji Nagar.— PHOTO: V. GANESAN

The relocation is aimed at making city slum-free

Kamakshi has been very excited lately. She will soon be moving to a better place from her one room shanty in Kakkanji Nagar, New Avadi Road, to the newly-constructed tenements in Athipattu in Thiruvallur district.

Like 2,000 other families, Kamakshi, a tailor, has been living over the Metro Water lines in Kakkanji Nagar for many years with her three teenage daughters and husband.

“It has been difficult, but we had no choice. We are eagerly waiting to move into the new house,” she said.

The Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board has constructed 1,472 tenements in Athipattu, in the neighbouring district, to accommodate the residents.

“We conducted a biometric survey in 2014. We are currently accommodating residents who have all the identity documents,” said a senior official from the Board.

“The residents will be covered under the Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY), a Centre-sponsored scheme aimed at making cities slum-free.

The total estimate of the project is Rs. 117 crore. Fifty per cent of the contribution will be made by the Centre, 40 per cent by the State and 10 per cent by the beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries’ contributions, which will be collected in instalments, adds up to Rs. 67,500.

They will be given a sale deed on completion of 20 years. As per plan, each room in the apartment complex will measure around 400 sq.ft. Apart from this, the complex will also have two ICDS centres, a ration shop and a library building.

“The flat construction is complete. We are currently in the process of laying roads, electricity lines, water lines and constructing other amenities. It should be complete in three months,” the official said.

While residents are willing to relocate, they have raised concerns on their livelihood and their children’s education.

“It would be very helpful if they provide us an alternative livelihood. We do not want to struggle after relocating,” said Ramesh Kumar, a construction worker.

Training programme

In a move to help create livelihood opportunities for residents, officials from the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board held a soft skill training programme for the youngsters in the locality on Sunday.

Confidence boost

“The idea is to train them and build confidence in them so that they can avail of job opportunities,” said an official from the Board. Around 100 men and women between the age group of 18-45 were offered training on how to crack interviews and interact effectively.

Since February, the Board has also been conducting a certificate skill training course for residents. So far 525 people have been trained in tailoring, beautician, and other courses.

The State has allotted Rs. 60 lakh to impart the training.