The Joint Action Committee Against Anti-people Education Policy (JACAAPEP) held a demonstration on Thursday demanding the withdrawal of the inputs proposed for the Draft National Education Policy by the Ministry of Human Resources and Development.

K. Veeramani, president of Dravidar Kazhagam, Thol Thirumavalavan, president of Viduthalai Chiruthai Katchi (VCK), Peter Alphonse from the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee were among the politicians who participated and addressed the demonstration.

Speaking about their demands, Prince Gajendra Babu, Joint Convenor of the JACAAPEP said that the inputs for the policy solely focussed on providing alternative means of education for the underprivileged which seemed to be a move to filter and eliminate students from pursuing higher education.

“An effective education policy should focus on how opportunities can be given to children from the socially weaker sections for mainstream education and not segregate them. We are hoping that the government withdraws the inputs released and constitutes an effective committee which includes representatives from various social groups to form the National Education Policy,” he said.

Memorandum submitted

The members of the JACAAPEP have also submitted an eight-page memorandum to the School Education Minister, asking the State government to reject the draft National Education Policy, stating that the proposed policy would take away all the state government’s implementing powers at the policy and administrative level.

‘An effective policy should focus on opportunities for children from the weaker sections’