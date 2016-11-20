Jive to retro tunes

It’s an unusual music show where Akriti, Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar will recreate the magic of Geeta Dutt and Asha Bhonsle, and their unforgettable cabaret numbers.

The sisters, who are the new singing sensations of Bollywood, will present groovy songs of Hindi cinema. Mera naam hai chin chin chu ( Howrah Bridge ), Jawani Janeman ( Namak Halal ), Jab chahe mera jaadu ( Main aur Charles ) and many other foot-tapping numbers will liven up your Sunday evening.

One of the highlights of the show will be Kaisi paheli hai ( Parineeta ), the song that had Rekha, the diva, in her most sensuous avatar.

So get ready and put on your dancing shoes as the Kakar sisters take the stage today. The event will be held at The Music Academy from 7.30 p.m.

Tickets

The tickets come in three prices – Rs. 300, Rs. 500 and Rs. 750.

Tickets can be purchased at

and bookmyshow.

For details, visit

The event can be followed on social media at

