CHENNAI, November 20, 2016
Updated: November 20, 2016 05:32 IST

Jive to retro tunes

  • Staff Reporter
It’s an unusual music show where Akriti, Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar will recreate the magic of Geeta Dutt and Asha Bhonsle, and their unforgettable cabaret numbers.

The sisters, who are the new singing sensations of Bollywood, will present groovy songs of Hindi cinema. Mera naam hai chin chin chu ( Howrah Bridge ), Jawani Janeman ( Namak Halal ), Jab chahe mera jaadu ( Main aur Charles ) and many other foot-tapping numbers will liven up your Sunday evening.

One of the highlights of the show will be Kaisi paheli hai ( Parineeta ), the song that had Rekha, the diva, in her most sensuous avatar.

So get ready and put on your dancing shoes as the Kakar sisters take the stage today. The event will be held at The Music Academy from 7.30 p.m.

Tickets

The tickets come in three prices – Rs. 300, Rs. 500 and Rs. 750.

Tickets can be purchased atwww.thehindu.com/tickets

2016and bookmyshow. For enquiries, call 72999 11222

For details, visitthehindu.com/novemberfest.

The event can be followed on social media at The Hindu November Fest(Facebook), @THNovFest (Twitter and Instagram).

The event is powered by Skoda and Hindustan International School is the Associate Sponsor. Taj Coromandel is the Hospitality Partner and Fever FM the Radio Partner. The Event Manager is Showspace.

More In: Chennai
