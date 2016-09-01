Tamil Nadu and Puducherry witnessed three murders in two days.

In Karur, a college student was murdered inside her classroom by her senior, a woman teacher was fatally hacked to death inside a church in Thoothukudi, and in Tiruchi a man stabbed an undergraduate student. The reason for all the three murders was common — the girls had spurned the men.

Puducherry too witnessed a similar brutal act. The culprit slashed the girl’s wrist and fled away as she had broken up with him a few days back.

While it is impossible to rule out parallels with the gory murder of software engineer Swati at a railway station in Chennai, such brutal attacks by jilted lovers are not new. Fifty years ago, Chennai witnessed a similar act.

A young woman employee of the Central Telegraph Office was fatally stabbed in North Beach Road last night as she was about to board a bus for her home in Chandrappa Mudali Street, in Elephant Gate Police station limits, reported The Hindu on September 2, 1966.

The girl, Bharathi (21), had just finished her duty and was waiting for her bus when a young man, Manoharan, stabbed her. The accused was her co-employee and was interested in marrying her, but her mother reportedly rejected his proposal citing that he was from a different caste.

"Bharathi was stated to have been stabbed in the abdomen and as she put her left hand over the stabbed part, she was again stabbed on the back of the palm and the left forearm. As a bus drew up at the bus stop opposite the GPO, she got into it but collapsed on a seat. The assailant threw away the knife and is stated to have followed her and supported her in his arms," the report read.

The 1966 report and the recent murders are only grim reminders of what awaits women in public spaces.

Read the 1966 report here.