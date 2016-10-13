A jeweller was duped of Rs. 1.5 crore by a businessman who managed to sell him 5 kg of iron rods in place of gold bars.

Elephant Gate police said Raguram of Alwarthirunagar had regular business deals with Sampath Kumar of V.V. Saminathan Street.

Recently, Sampathkumar offered to sell 5 kg of gold bars to Raguram for Rs. 1.5 crore. Raguram was asked by Sampathkumar to come to Thulasingam Street in Elephant Gate. Sampathkumar handed over a bag to Raguram, who gave him a bag containing Rs. 1.5 crore on Tuesday night.

A while later, Raguram opened the bag and was shocked to see iron bars instead of the gold. Elephant Gate police are investigating. — Staff Reporter