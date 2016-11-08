: Making it clear that it is for the Election Commission of India (EC) to verify the authenticity of the thumb impression of AIADMK supremo and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the poll papers of the party’s candidates for the November 19 polls to three Assembly constituencies, the Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition challenging the validity of the documents. “In our view, if there are any infirmities in the election process, which makes the election capable of being challenged, then that would be a matter of an election petition. In the present case, the election symbol (for AIADMK candidates) stands allotted. We are not inclined to entertain the present PIL,” the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan said.

The PIL was moved by ‘Traffic’ K.R. Ramaswamy who had challenged validity of ‘Form B.’