Chennai

Jayalalithaa’s nephew appears before inquiry commission

Says answered questions on family and events at Apollo Hospitals where formed CM was admitted

Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak Jayakumar on Thursday appeared before the one-man commission that is probing the death of the former Chief Minister.

Mr. Deepak appeared before retired Justice A. Arumugasamy. Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Deepak said that he answered questions regarding events that happened at Apollo Hospitals where Jayalalithaa was admitted. “I didn’t give any evidence. I was asked questions about our family and what happened at the hospital,” he said.

Mr. Deepak further said that he had not named any other persons who need to be questioned. “I think they (Commission) will investigate everyone. That is the demand,” he said.

On Wednesday, his sister J. Deepa had appeared before the commission. Ms. Deepa had requested the Commission to question all the employees of Poes Garden. “I have also given information about the situation at the hospital. On the night of her admission, she had carried out government duties till 9 p.m. On the basis of information that she might have been attacked, I have given my statement,” she said.

