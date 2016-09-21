AIADMK general secretary and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Tuesday removed the top leaders in her party’s IT wing, barring the secretary, from primary membership of the party.

According to a party release, R. Balu, IT wing president, N. Sharmila Vinothkumar, K. Anbuchezhian and K. Karthik, all vice-presidents, R. Rajamohan of Srivilliputhur (who was once joint secretary) and G.D. Thirumalaivasan of Chennai, were all removed from the party posts, including the primary membership.

As they had worked contrary to the party’s principles and brought disrespect to the party, they were sacked, Ms. Jayalalithaa said asking cadre not to have any truck with them in future.

While there was no official information on the reasons for the sacking of the IT wing’s leaders, party sources say they had allegedly shared data, including booth-wise information with the opposition camp during the 2016 Assembly elections. About ten days ago, eight members of the IT wing were removed from the party and some of them were “protected and guarded” by the wing’s leaders leading to the aggrieved “leaking” the documents, sources said. Once the proof was shown, the leadership had no hesitation in sacking them from the party, sources added.

The sacked office-bearers of the IT wing were all given their present posts in August 2015.