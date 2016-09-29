Chief Minister Jayalalithaa continues to be under observation at Apollo Hospitals here.

She was admitted to the hospital last Thursday night and has been under observation since then. There has been no health status bulletin for the last couple of days.

In the evening, a steady stream of party leaders and officials visited the hospital.

Apart from Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambi Durai, Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam, School Education Minister Ma Foi K. Pandiarajan, party senior Madhusudhanan and Mayor Saidai Doraisamy were all spotted in the evening.

DGP T.K. Rajendran and City Police Commissioner S. George also visited the hospital.

Ms. Jayalalithaa was admitted with fever and dehydration. While the fever subsided on day one, she was responding well to the treatment, Apollo COO told a press conference Sunday.

A steady stream of party leaders and officials visited the hospital on

Thursday evening