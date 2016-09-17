: The Tamil Nadu government was as keen as the Centre in implementing the Enayam port project in Kanniyakumari district and would extend all necessary support for the project, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa assured Union Minister of State for Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan during their meeting at the Secretariat here on Friday.

Keen on project

Ms. Jayalalithaa indicated to the Minister that she had been keen on implementing the project right from her earlier tenure as the Chief Minister and the “lack of support from successive Central Governments had meant that the project could not be implemented,” an official release quoting her said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan also sought the State Government’s support for the commencement of survey for preparation of the Detailed Project Report for the development of the Enayam port.

“The port will be built by reclaiming land from the sea and no existing habitation will be affected,” he also added.