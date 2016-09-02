Efforts should be taken to delete the names of those who had migrated out.

AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa on Thursday asked her party cadres at all levels, including Ministers and district secretaries, to pay special attention to summary revision of electoral rolls. In a statement, she said leaders and cadre belonging to all the wings of the party and booth agents should take efforts to include the names of those who would be completing 18 years on January 1, 2017.

Besides, those who have been left out and the newly migrated should be included in the voters list during the summary revision from September 1 to 30.

Efforts should be taken to delete the names of those who had migrated out.