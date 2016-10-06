Following the death of Abdul Ousir, a convict who has served 19 years of his life sentence and was ailing from a heart disease inside the Coimbatore prison, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah on Wednesday demanded the release of all unwell life convicts who have served more than 10 years jail time.

“Social organisations and political parties have been demanding that life convicts who have served more than 10 years must be released by the government.

“The government needs to release very sick life convicts,” said M.H. Jawahirullah. He said: “The AIADMK government did not heed to the demands of several Muslim organisations. Before another prisoner dies, the Tamil Nadu government must release life convicts who have served ten years of their sentence,” he said. He said that prisoners aged above 65 and those who are sick must be released. “The government must provide compensation to the family of Abdul who has two daughters,” he said.