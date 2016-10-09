It was only a courtesy visit, says TNCC chief

‘Tradition of Nehru family to visit ailing leaders, irrespective of poll pact’

Amidst speculation over if there was a political motive behind Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Apollo Hospitals on Friday, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su Thirunavukkarasar on Saturday said that there was no need to read between the lines.

Dismissing the talk in certain circles that the initiative for Mr. Gandhi’s visit came from the ruling AIADMK, he told The Hindu that “the decision on the visit was taken by Madam (Congress president Sonia Gandhi) and Rahulji. This was done not on anyone’s request.”

Besides, “it has been part of the tradition of the Nehru family to call on ailing leaders of other parties, whether we have electoral understanding or not,” he pointed out.

The TNCC leader recalled that in October 1984, Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister met M. G. Ramachandran at Apollo Hospital and in February 1990, Rajiv Gandhi, the then Congress chief, met Ms. Jayalalithaa at Devaki Hospital when the latter was injured in a road accident.

When pointed out that on the previous instances the Congress and the AIADMK were allies, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar was quick to point out that in March 1989, Rajiv Gandhi, then Prime Minister, had rushed his Cabinet colleague Dinesh Singh to meet the AIADMK leader, who was admitted to the Devaki Hospital after violent incidents in the Assembly.

“At that time, there was no electoral pact between the two parties. This was much before the 1989 Lok Sabha elections,” the TNCC chief said.

‘No political motive’

C.R. Saraswathi, AIADMK’s spokesperson, viewed the visit as a reflection of the kind of respect and regard that leaders of other parties had for the Chief Minister. “We could feel that the sentiments expressed by Mr. Gandhi were genuine.” She added that there was no need to attach political motive to the development.

Asked whether the AIADMK and the BJP were falling apart after being seen together, Tamilisai Soundarajan, president of the State unit of the BJP, shot back: “Where is the question of us falling apart, when there is no tie-up between the two parties?” At the same time, the position of her party is that there should be close coordination between the Central government and the State government in the interests of people. Dr. Soundararajan felt that “the State is in the midst of a fluid situation. Let us wait and watch.”