A SURPRISE MOVE:Police keep vigil at the residence of former MLA John Kumar at Nellithope in Puducherry on Thursday even as Income-Tax officials searched the premises.— PHOTO: S.S. KUMAR

A team of sleuths from the Income Tax Office in Chennai conducted a search on Thursday at the residence of former Congress legislator A. John Kumar, who vacated his seat for Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to contest the November 19 by-election in Nellithope.

I-T personnel reached his residence at Savaripadayachi Street in the Nellithope constituency around 7 a.m. and searched the house till around 4 p.m.

Sources said a substantial amount of cash and certain documents were seized from his residence.

Terming the move politically motivated, Mr. John Kumar told mediapersons here that the IT officials seized Rs. 14 lakh from his house. “The raid was meant to disrupt the campaign of the Chief Minister. I was asked not to leave the house,” he said.

The I-T officials on September 18 seized Rs. 1.6 crore during a similar search at his residence, a day after Mr Kumar vacated the Nellithope seat to enable Mr. Narayanasamy to contest the by-election.

At that time, his opponents levelled charges that the seat was vacated for a hefty amount.

A senior Income Tax official told The Hindu in Chennai that the raids were linked to the demonetisation drive.