Bench says election process has already been disrupted

: The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) now has no other option but to issue fresh election notification for the local bodies, as a Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday observed that the election process has already been disrupted by virtue of a single judge order quashing the original notification dated September 26.

The TNSEC had filed an appeal challenging the single judge’s order. Hearing the appeal, a Bench of Justices Huluvadi G. Ramesh and V. Parthiban pointed to the decision of the TNSEC to keep the election process in abeyance and said, “The election process has been broken, and it is as on date non-est (does not exist) in law. Issue fresh notification; in the meanwhile, let us dispose of the matter once and for all on merits.”

A single judge had on Tuesday set aside the election notification issued by the TNSEC dated September 26 citing non-compliance with Tamil Nadu Panchayat (Elections) Rules, 1995. Consequently, the elections scheduled on October 17 and 19 stands cancelled.

The interim order was passed on a plea moved by the principal opposition party – the DMK – seeking adequate reservation for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the impending civic elections as mandated by the Cconstitution.

The TNSEC was also directed to issue fresh notifications and complete the election process by December 31.

During the hearing on the appeal petition, the Bench asked the senior counsel for the Commission as to what his immediate prayer was. To this, the counsel said, “TNSEC’s election notification had been set aside by the single judge … his finding that there should be two notifications and that there should be a time gap between the two, has been challenged.”

However, senior counsel for DMK, stressing on the need for “purity of elections”, said, “The chain of poll process, which started with the notifications, had been broken by the TNSEC itself. The Commission had kept the notification in abeyance on Wednesday night. Impurity has crept in and no free and fair election is possible now.”

He then pleaded with the court not to pass any interim order saying that the “democracy is in ventilator in Tamil Nadu.”

Concurring with his submission, the Bench adjourned the appeal to October 18 for further hearing.

Following the orders of the Madras High Court order, the TNSEC on Thursday lifted the Model Code of Conduct, which had been in place across the State since September 25.

