: The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) now has no other option but to issue fresh election notification for the local bodies, as a Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday observed that the election process has already been disrupted by virtue of a single judge order quashing the original notification dated September 26.

Appeal filed

The TNSEC had filed an appeal challenging the single judge’s order.

Hearing the appeal, a Bench of Justices Huluvadi G. Ramesh and V. Parthiban pointed to the decision of the TNSEC to keep the election process in abeyance and said, “The election process has been broken, and it is as on date non-est (does not exist) in law.

“Issue fresh notification; in the meanwhile, let us dispose of the matter once and for all on merits.”

A single judge had on Tuesday set aside the election notification issued by the TNSEC dated September 26 citing non-compliance with Tamil Nadu Panchayat (Elections) Rules, 1995. Consequently, the elections scheduled on October 17 and 19 stands cancelled.

The interim order was passed on a plea moved by the principal opposition party – the DMK seeking adequate reservation for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the impending civic elections as mandated by the constitution.

The TNSEC was directed to issue fresh notifications and complete the election process by December 31.