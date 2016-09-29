If you think you have the talent to be the ‘Voice of the Year’, the fifth edition of The Hindu -Saregama M.S. Subbulakshmi Award 2016 that seeks to encourage and reward young talent in Carnatic music is for you.

Aspirants aged between 18 and 25 can participate in the contest. They have to send in a voice recording not exceeding 15 minutes on a compact disc on or before October 4 to M. S. Subbulakshmi Award 2016, C/o SAREGAMA, Kasi Arcade, III Floor, 116, Theagaraya Road, T Nagar, Chennai-17 along with their name, age, address and contact numbers.

For more information, contact T. Anand at 09884009020 and for terms and conditions, log on towww.thehindu.com/

mssaward2016.

Short-listed candidates will perform in the regional rounds that will be conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi and the regional winners will participate in the grand finale in Chennai that has been planned for mid-November. The winners of this grand finale stand to win an opportunity to bring out their own album, by Saregama.

The regional round at Chennai will be held on November 6 at The Music Academy Mini Hall where shortlisted participants from Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Puducherry will participate. At Coimbatore, the regional finals would be held on October 9 where participants from the rest of Tamil Nadu will take part.

The award is a tribute event hosted by The Hindu and Saregama.