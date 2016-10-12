To mark World Mental Health Day, Sanmati, an organisation working towards mental health and harmony, in association with the Psychology Department of the Madras School of Social Work, is conducting an inter-school cultural fest 'Headspace 2016' on October 21.

According to a press release, there will be a short film competition — ‘Cut it short’ — for college students of psychology departments on Mental Health First Aid. A debate competition, as well as song writing competition, will be held for school students.

The event will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. at the Madras School of Social Work Campus in Egmore. Registrations can be completed before October 15, the press release said.

For details about registrations and other enquires, students can contact Lakshmi on 72008 67791 or email headspacesanmati@gmail.com.