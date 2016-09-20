The Mylapore Institute for Policy Research (MIPR) has brought out a policy paper on the scope for obtaining UNESCO Living Heritage Status for Mylapore.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, MIPR president Shiv Kumar said the paper highlighted the unique architecture and the rich heritage of temples that have a distinctive character in terms of attracting devotees and tourists, supporting local commerce.

“We got inspiration from heritage structures such as St.Paul’s Cathedral in London,” said Mr.S hiv Kumar.

“Of the many places of sanctity, worship and divine witness across India, Mylapore occupies a unique place as it is in the very heart of the bustling metropolis with roots tracing back to the twilight of fable and with a more modern heritage as the flagship city of the colonial expansion into the sub-continent. Mylapore holds a special place in Chennai as a place of worship, preaching, music and pilgrimage, and is in many ways Chennai’s Cathedral, much like St Paul’s is for London,” said Mr.Shiv Kumar. The study covered 65,312 residents, 800 shops, nine hospitals, two post-offices, 14 banks, 16 schools and one college.

The paper highlights how, in ancient south India, Mylapore was an important hub of commercial and religious activity. It refers to the co-existence of the unique dual tradition of Nayanmars and Alwars in Kapaleeshwarar and Adi Kesava Temples. “MIPR feels it is a timely initiative on the tourism front with Tamil Nadu emerging as a top tourist destination among all States,” said Mr. Shiv Kumar.

“Vision Tamil Nadu 2023 document released by the Chief Minister in March 2012 has envisaged an investment of Rs.10,300 crore in tourism and hospitality sectors, attracting1.5 crore foreign tourists by 2023. MIPR is keen to work in cooperation with the State in filing an application with UNESCO through Government of India for obtaining UNESCO World living Heritage Status for Mylapore. “If the living heritage status is granted by UNESCO, there will be funding for restoration and development in Mylapore and global recognition for Chennai,” said Mr. Shiv Kumar.