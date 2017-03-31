Inspiring stories on solid waste management

The second floor of the hall at Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan was packed to capacity and late comers had to stand.

It was not a music or dance programme by a popular artiste, but a knowledge-sharing session on solid waste management (SWM), on March 25, organised by SWM People Forum, a part of Kapaleecharam.

Kapaleecharam Committee is a people’s federation that is supported by the Mylapore Residents Welfare Association (MRWA).

The objects of Kapaleecharam is to transform the Mada streets of Mylapore into a “litter-free and pedestrian-friendly” zone.

Seven eminent personalities who had done significant work in waste management and environmental protection, shared their success stories. A large number of participants, who are serious about improving their surroundings, came to gain some insights into the subject.

The event provided them with more than what they expected. Motivating stories, excellent case studies, practical ideas and, above all, a genuine desire for a litter-free city, filled the hall.

The programme started with K.Viswanathan, secretary of Mylapore Resident Welfare Association and the key organiser of Kapaleecharam Committee, explaining the objectives of Kapaleecharam. Mangalam Balasubramanian, founder and managing trustee of Exnora Green Pammal, illustrated how they could transform Pammal and make it a role model in solid waste management.

Sumitra Srikanth, founder of Apti Gardening Solutions, showed how to get the most out of home gardens.

V. Srinivasan, former chief controller and deputy director, VSSC, ISRO Trivandrum, made an interesting presentation on ‘Plastic Monster’, detailing the dangers of using plastics.

Ashok Rajendran of Chennai Trekkers Club showcased the transformational activities at Nochi Kuppam slum, through continuous volunteering work. C.R. Ashok from Ranga Road, an early adapter of waste management practices, shared his story of converting waste into compost.

Balasubramanian and Ramkumar of Tiruveethi Amman Kovil Street Residents Association, explained how his road was turned into a beautiful stretch.

Finally, Arul Priya, founder of Nammabhoomi, made an impressive presentation about alternatives plastics. The event concluded with a poetic vote of thanks by R. Subramanian, president of Poonga Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

(Shiv Kumar is a resident of Mandaveli)