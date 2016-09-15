Industrialists in Tamil Nadu who were hit by severe flooding caused by the heavy monsoon rain in December 2015 have expressed concern that nothing drastic has happened in the last nine months. The State government has let slip the nine-month window during which it could have asked for feedback from industries.

“The one major change that happened in the city post the floods was new roads. And these roads were re-laid ahead of the Assembly elections. These roads have already cracked in many parts of the city. I don’t think the city is strong enough to handle another flood,” said the president of one of the Chambers of Commerce who wished anonymity.

A senior official from one of the firms which had given its commitment to expand its investment in Tamil Nadu said, “The flood did not impact our facility but still we are in a wait-and-watch mode. We have prepared ourselves for the floods but for our products to reach the destination the network around should be strong. The infrastructure is not convincing in Chennai. Every now and then, we read about roads caving in, which is not a good sign,” he added.

At the industrial estates which house the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, the situation is even worse. Many of these firms lost their documents in the floods and could not get their insurance.

“Life was normal here only in July. It took more than six months for many firms to recover and start businesses. The banks and insurance firms failed to help at the right time and we had to run the show with borrowings from friends and private lenders,” said the proprietor of a mid-sized firm at the Ambattur industrial estate. “We would sink if December 2015 repeats,” he added.

Workers at the Guindy industrial estate, one of the oldest estates in the country, said that the government extended the storm water drainage here and also re-laid the roads. “But how effective the storm water drainage will be is something we need to wait and watch,” said a senior official from Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association.

The official lamented that Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kalraj Mishra’s visit was of no help to the 14,000 MSME units in industrial estates which suffered losses due to the rains and floods. “He visited us as if he was attending a funeral and went off. They [the Centre] took all our letter and files relating to floods and, post that, there was no communication,” said an entrepreneur who has a small facility in Guindy.

The Detroit of Asia, which contributes about 25 per cent of India’s automotive output, was also waterlogged. Automobile firms such as Daimler, Hyundai, and Ford, which have their plants at Sriperumbudur, downed their shutters as employees could not come to the facility.

The Managing Director of an automobile firm said, “The water did not get into our plant. But I feel the State is not geared to face another such episode. Reaching out to the government is a tedious task and there is a Chinese wall in every department in Tamil Nadu. We see this problem only in this State. Companies here should help themselves,” he added.

Industrialists and Chambers of Commerce echoed that the State government should convene a meeting along with all stakeholders and come out with a plan, which again should not be on paper but one that is worked out in reality. Otherwise, investments will starting moving out of the State is what they all opined.

According to a study by Swiss Re, the total losses during the Chennai floods were estimated to be at least $2 billion. Insured losses were $0.8 billion, making the floods the second costliest insurance event in India on sigma records. A large part of the losses originated from commercial lines as Chennai is home to several manufacturing companies, particularly in the motor industry.