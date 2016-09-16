Indra K. Nooyi, chairman and chief executive officer of PepsiCo, who funded the renovation of the Chemistry department laboratory at the Madras Christian College, visited her alma mater on Wednesday.

She studied B.Sc. Chemistry in the college and belonged to the 1971-1974 batch. She dedicated the renovated laboratories and interacted with the students and staff. She paid rich tributes to the teachers saying, her learning in MCC equipped her in many ways in her career. She also met with her professors, classmates and contemporaries.

The college had a great influence in her life she said and had hence donated funds to modernise the UG and PG laboratories of the department, Ms. Nooyi said.

College Principal R.W. Alexander Jesudasan said the laboratories had been raised to a world class standard, enabling the institution to be highly rated by accrediting and funding agencies within and outside India.

The Principal added that the college now had 50 per cent women students and an increased strength of women faculty.