RECOGNISING EXCELLENCE:N. Murali, Co-Chairman of Kasturi and Sons Ltd and President Music Academy, presents the Indira Sivasailam Endowment Award to Ranjani and Gayatri at a function on Friday, as Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman & CEO, TAFE Limited, looks on. —Photo: R. Ragu

The RaGa Sisters – Ranjani and Gayatri – were conferred with the seventh Indira Sivasailam Endowment Medal and Citation at the annual Indira Sivasailam Endowment Concert held at Music Academy on Friday. The award was conferred on them for their continued excellence in performance, adherence to the classical tradition while innovating within its framework and their ability to bring about a greater and deeper public appreciation of Carnatic music.

N. Murali, president, The Music Academy, welcomed the gathering and spoke about the long-standing association between Indira Sivasailam and the academy. “She had a deep interest in our art, culture, heritage and Sanskrit. The Indira Sivasailam family has extended sustained support to the academy. This endowment is a tribute to her,” he said. Of Ranjani-Gayatri, Mr. Murali said, “This is their 25th year of performance here at The Music Academy,” and wished them greater success.

Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and CEO, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, who instituted the foundation in honour of her mother Indira Sivasailam, felicitated Ranjani-Gayatri. “For the last seven years, the foundation has focused on preserving and perpetuating Carnatic music for the generations to come. Ranjani-Gayatri have brought about a deeper appreciation for Carnatic music and have continued their excellence in performance,” she said

“Indira Sivasailam epitomised grace and refinement, her love for the finest in Carnatic music and encouragement of talent is something that we value very much. This award in her memory is precious indeed. ” said Gayatri.