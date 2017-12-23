Indifferent crew and a lack of communication

more-in

Murphy’s Law was playing out when BW Maple, with a cargo of LPG, collided with MT Dawn Kancheepuram, loaded with motor spirit and high speed diesel around 3.45 a.m. on January 28 just off the Kamarajar Port in Ennore. Fortunately for Chennai, not everything that could go wrong went wrong.

A report by the Directorate General of Shipping estimated that some 250 tonnes of heavy fuel oil leaked, but it could have been far worse. There was a well-founded fear among officials and shipping experts that Dawn Kancheepuram would sink.

Like most ports, the Kamarajar Port has an entry/exit channel. This is a path in the sea marked out by light reflecting buoys.

Getting out of the port, BW Maple was instructed to leave the channel at the first buoy, marked as buoy no. 5. The pilot attached to the port to bring in and take out vessels had given this instruction before leaving the ship.

Multiple errors

But Maple had a dysfunctional crew, as per the report submitted by the DG Shipping. Typically, inside a port, officers and crew do 12-hour duty overseeing cargo operations. But the rule is “all hands on deck” when a vessel is leaving or entering the port, which could be a potentially risky operation requiring many pairs of eyes to keep watch.

However, the captain allegedly had left the helm, the report said, leaving the duty officer in charge. The report notes that barring the captain, the competency of the rest of the officers and crew was suspect.

On the new moon night, Maple missed buoy No. 5 and, instead of turning left and leaving the channel, it kept its course inside the channel even as Dawn Kancheepuram was approaching the channel to its left (port side, in shipping parlance) between buoys No. 1 and 3.

Maple’s navigators almost missed sighting buoy No. 3. Nearly colliding with it, they sought to turn left (port side) and leave. All this while the crew on the bridge did not realise that there was a ship coming in from the opposite direction. Ships have navigation lights, and crew of other ships can spot its location and direction even in the darkest of nights.

Here’s where things went more wrong. Seeing Maple coming in front, Kancheepuram’s pilot ordered a sharp right turn. Instead of entering the channel on its left, Kancheepuram was turning right and away from the channel, as per the pilot’s advice.

Maple, meanwhile, had not realised the presence of Kancheepuram and had veered left with increasing speed. The crew of Kancheepuram, on seeing that Maple was coming right at her, could have alerted the other ship using their ship’s horn, the report said. But they didn’t.

Maple pierced some 5 m into the 32 metre-wide Kancheepuram, rupturing several tanks. However, Kancheepuram’s crew apparently did not notice that a fuel tank on the ship had also been ruptured.

Norms not followed

In the tanks they thought were ruptured, there was only two tonnes of fuel oil which they reported to the shore authorities. Under standard operating procedures, in a collision, all tanks in a ship should be checked to detect leaks and ingress of sea water. Apparently, the crew of Kancheepuram did not do due diligence.

Not everything went wrong, however. What the port authorities, shipping officials, as well as surveyors feared was that though the collision was over, Kancheepuram would sink.

If Kancheepuram had indeed sunk, Chennai’s coast would have seen not just 250 tonnes of fuel oil, but over 500 tonnes in addition to some 32,000 tonnes of cargo oil the ship was carrying — a true catastrophe.