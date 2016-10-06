Bestowing honour:Founder of Bharath University S. Jagathrakshagan awarding the Degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) to Moses V. Nagamootoo, Prime Minister and First Vice-President, Co-operative Republic of Guyana. At right is Seetha Nagamootoo.— Photo: G.Krishnaswamy

India has agreed to set up a Centre of Excellence in Information Technology (CEIT) in Guyana, at a cost of $1 million, to train about 500 Guyanese professionals, said Prime Minister and First Vice-President, Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Moses V. Nagamootoo.

He was addressing a gathering of academics at Bharath University’s special convocation held at Sree Balaji Medical College Hospital in Chromepet on Wednesday.

He added, “The door is open for promoting specific networking between Guyana and the wider Tamil communities around the world. I look forward to deepening our contact and relationship.”

Founder of Bharath University and former Union Minister, S. Jagathrakshagan conferred the Degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) on Mr. Moses Nagamootoo.

“It is an honour on my first visit to Southern India from where my ancestors migrated to Guyana almost 170 years ago, he said. Mr. Nagamootoo was accompanied by his wife, Sita Nagamootoo.

Director and vice-principal, Madras Medical College Sudha Seshayyan, Bharath University Chancellor Avvai Natarajan, president of Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research J. Sundeep Aanand and chairperson of Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational Trust J. Sri Nisha spoke on the occasion.