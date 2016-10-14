The mother of Asha Shruthi (right), who died in the accident on Thursday, being consoled by relatives.— Photo: R. Ravindran

Post-mortem examination on Friday; another injured student is in hospital.

Just a few days ago, 20-year-old Asha Shruthi had spoken about taking up a tailoring course. Over the festival break earlier this week, she had been busy writing model exam papers. “This morning, I fed her rice before she left,” said her mother Delphi, at the mortuary of the Government Royapettah Hospital, sobbing inconsolably.

The parents and families of the three young women who were run over by a water tanker in Guindy on Thursday, when they were on their way to college, were wrought with grief as they waited to find out when the bodies would be handed over to them.

Asha’s father, who only just started a job in Bengaluru as a driver after a month of unemployment, had received a call and alerted his family. Relatives said he was on his way to the city. The family had struggled to have her educated, said Asha’s uncle.

“She was always so careful,” said a relative of Chitra Loganathan, one of the young women. “She always walked on the side, she never crossed rashly,” she said. Chitra had been the hope of the family. Her father, said a relative, supplied food to a company canteen and her mother worked in a factory.

“Every day, she walked 2 km from her home to the Tiruvottiyur station, took a train to Central, crossed to Park, took a train to Guindy and then walked a kilometre to her college,” a relative said. “Chitra had told me not to worry, that she would support us once she finished college,” said her crying mother.

Gayathri’s father, A. Murugesan, who runs a tea shop in Alapakkam did not even know what had happened, until his older daughter, who works as a programmer at a private university, saw a report on television. “I called the college and they said to come immediately,” he said. Just a couple of hours earlier, he had dropped his daughter off at the Porur bus stand, from where she took a share auto to Guindy. “She wanted to study hard and do well,” he said, tears running down his cheeks.

Hospital authorities said the post-mortem examinations of three bodies would only take place on Friday. Of the four others injured in the accident, q young woman, Jayshree, has been admitted to hospital. “She had multiple bruises and a suspected abdominal injury. A CT scan of her abdomen has been done,” a hospital official said.

Two others were treated as outpatients for mild bruises and minor lacerations, and another 65-year-old man, who had facial injuries, said he would get treatment at a private hospital, the official said.

‘Forced to walk’

Meanwhile, V.G. Vijayalakshmi, principal, Chellamal College for Women, talked about the issues students face in getting to college. “Our children have to get down either at Guindy Bus Stand or Little Mount, she said. “They are one-and-half km away from here. We have a bus stop here, but none of the MTC buses stop here. Our girls were forced to get down there and walk towards the college.”