A perusal of the history of the Cauvery water-sharing dispute since 1990 reveals that it is the Supreme Court which has repeatedly come to the rescue of Tamil Nadu every time it is entangled in a battle with Karnataka, the upper riparian State. Tuesday’s order of the apex court directing Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs of water is the latest such direction.

It was the order of the court that compelled the Central government in June 1990 to constitute the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, a demand made by Tamil Nadu since 1970. Only after the court had allowed the State’s plea seeking an interim order that the Tribunal, in June 1991, gave the interim award, the first of its kind by a tribunal constituted under the Inter State River Water Disputes Act of 1956.

The development had triggered strong reactions from Karnataka, which had gone to the extent of promulgating an ordinance nullifying the Tribunal’s order. To overcome the legal crisis, the Central government had sought the Supreme Court’s opinion on the validity of the award and the ordinance.

In November 1991, the court not only gave its approval to the interim award but also declared that that the ordinance was ultra vires the Constitution. The next month, the award was published in the gazette of the Central government.

Several years later, when the discussion was on framing a scheme for the implementation of the interim award, the court’s intervention made a difference, and in August 1998, the Cauvery River Authority (CRA), a forum headed by the Prime Minister with Chief Ministers of the basin States as members, was constituted. In fact, when the Authority had not met for years, it was the court in 2012 that forced the Centre to convene a meeting.

On various occasions in the last 15 years, Tamil Nadu had gone to the Supreme Court for getting cleared the shortfall in realisation of its due share of water. In 2002, 2012 and now, it was on the basis of the court’s orders that Karnataka released water. The final award of the Tribunal, given in 2007, was notified in the gazette six years later, again after the State moved the court. Since the publication of the 2007 award, Tamil Nadu had been pressing for the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, the implementation mechanism for the award.

Yet again, the court, by asking the Centre to set up the Board in four weeks, has come to the rescue of Tamil Nadu.

