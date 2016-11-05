The Kancheepuram District Child Protection Unit closed down an unregistered home in Mannivakkam, Tambaram, and rescued 29 children on Friday. According to officials, the home, Hope Charitable Trust, has been functioning for the last 10 years without registration and documents.

“It is mandatory that they register under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2006 within six months of starting the organisation. However, the administrators of the home did not do so,” said the District Child Protection Officer. The home was run by 50-year-old Srinivasan, and its trustee Muthulakshmi, with help of donations. Both of them resided in the same building as the children.

17 boys and 12 girls between the age group of 6 and 18, mostly belonging to underprivileged families, were shifted from the home. The children are currently studying in a local government school. Officials accused the administrators of poor maintenance and infrastructure and claimed that the director had ignored warnings to get the registration completed. “We told him twice last month and we offered to help him register, but he did not comply. We will now lodge a police complaint against the two as per the collector’s instructions” said the official.

The unit closed down two unregistered homes in the last month and is currently in the process of identifying and registering homes which have the necessary infrastructure and facilities but are unable to complete the documentation. “We have been visiting homes in and around the locality to help them get registered. While some comply, some do not and end up risking the lives of children,” said the officer.

The children were later produced before the Child Welfare Committee and have been sent to a registered home nearby.