Concerned over the attitude of the hoarding rule violators who “believe that violation is the norm,” the Madras High Court has observed that it becomes necessary to use the penal provisions of the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, which provides imprisonment of up to three years for curbing illegal hoardings.

“The writ of the authorities so far has not been found enough to enforce the law relating to illegal hoardings as the persons putting up such hoardings seem to believe that violation is the norm and when detected, they can carry out the rectification. This shows that there appears to be no fear of consequences of breaking the law,” the First Bench of the Madras High Court said.

The Bench made the observations on a PIL moved by Muthukrishnan seeking to remove the illegal hoardings in the city and streamline the licence granting system.

When the PIL came up for hearing on Tuesday, the counsel for the petitioner pointed out that Section 326-I of the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, provides imprisonment for a term of up to three years and fine up to Rs. 10,000 for violating hoarding rules.

To this, the Bench said that “Recourse to section 326-I becomes necessary to act as a deterrent to ensure that compliance should be the norm and violation should be an aberration.”

The court then posted the PIL to January 19 for further hearing.