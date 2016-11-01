The Madras High Court has summoned the Zonal Officer, Adyar, of the Chennai Corporation to be present in the court on November 24 in connection with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging unauthorised construction on a Wakf property on Anna Salai, Nandanam. .

The First Bench of Chief Justice S. K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan passed the direction on the PIL moved by Muhammad Mujeebur Rahman, Secretary, Nawab Fazeelathunissa Begum Sahiba Mosque and Endowment Wakf.

According to the petitioner, Wakf properties on the above premises were leased out to various private parties for a ‘meagre’ rent. Claiming that the leaseholders were trying to build unauthorised structures he submitted that he had already filed a separate writ petition to forbear the leaseholders from carrying out any illegal construction without permission from the Wakf Board.

The petitioner further submitted that the issue and the direction of the High Court to prevent unauthorised construction were brought to the notice of the authorities concerned and a request was made not to accord water and electricity connections to the illegal structures.

However, citing no action from the authorities to prevent the constructions, the petitioner has moved the present plea seeking direction to demolish the unauthorised portions from the property.

Petitioner claims private parties are building unauthorised structures on Wakf Board property