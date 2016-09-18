20 start-ups took part in the competition

A start-up incubated by the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras, has won an award for a product it has created. Its technology is likely to be used while laying pipelines which carry crude oil, chemicals, nuclear substances in various countries around the world.

The team from DeTect Technologies, which includes students from the Institute that developed the product, topped among the 20 start-ups that participated in a recent competition organised by the U.S.-India Startup Forum and American Bazaar online.

The technology provides answer to a common difficulty that industries face - detecting leakages.

DeTech’s product can help detect leakages in pipelines carrying volatile liquids