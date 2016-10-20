The highest stipend this year for a summer internship at the Department of Management Studies of the Indian Institute of Technology — Madras was Rs. 1.20 lakh.

The median and maximum stipend offered this year grew by over 40 per cent more than the corresponding figures for the previous years, according to a release. Among the companies that have offered internship to the students are Avalon Consulting, Yes Bank, CRISIL, Siemens, Titan, Ford, IBM, Wipro, Dell, Tiger Analytics, Amazon and Apollo Hospitals, the press release said.

The internship that lasts eight weeks will start from mid-May and end in mid-July, 2017.

Long-standing bonds

According to the placement coordinators P. Krishna Prasanna and Saji Mathew, the intership offers were a result of long-standing relationships with the industry through areas such as industrial consulting, lecture series, business fests and education programmes.

The department offers MBA, MS and Ph. D in Management.