New cattle slaughter rules and their aftermath

IIT-Madras scholar beaten up for eating beef during protest

R.Sooraj, member of the Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras), who was attacked for eating beef as part of a protest against restrictions on cattle trade which was brought by Union Government.   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

more-in

Student sustains serious injuries to his eye in the attack; taken to Sankara Nethralaya

A Ph.D Scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) was on Tuesday attacked allegedly by some students owing allegiance to right wing groups.

R. Sooraj, PhD Scholar and a member of the Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle, was attacked for eating beef as part of a protest against restrictions on cattle trade which was brought by Union Government. The beef-eating protest was held by a group of students on Sunday night.

He sustained serious injuries to his eye in the attack. He has been taken to Sankara Nethralaya, Nungambakkam, for treatment. He is now in the emergency care of the hospital. The administration of the institute has not yet commented on the incident.

The incident happened at around 2.15 pm in the vegetarian mess where Sooraj was having lunch with a friend. Manish, a masters student, reportedly approached him and began asking questions. "He then asked if Sooraj had beef at the festival and suddenly 7-8 students surrounded him. Before his friend could react, Manish beat Sooraj on the back of his head," a student who is at present with Sooraj in the hospital said.

His friend was then able to extricate Sooraj from the group but by then, he had been seriously injured. We took him to the institute dispensary, the student said. The doctors at the dispensary advised that he be taken to Sankara Nethralaya.

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu Chennai
meat
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2017 3:18:23 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/iit-madras-scholar-beaten-up-for-eating-beef-during-protest/article18653635.ece

© The Hindu

In This Package
New restrictions on cattle slaughter
MoEFCC directive on cattle market sparks row over beef ban
Cattle traders cry foul
‘Covert bid by Sangh forces to ban cattle slaughter’
New rules for cattle sale irk farmers
Slaughter ban goes against pluralism, says Stalin
SC had taken varied positions on cattle issue
Kerala sees 'beef fests' in protest against ban on sale of cattle for slaughter
‘Ban on cattle slaughter should not lead to conflict’
Uncertainty looms over livestock sector
‘Curbs on cattle sale will affect minorities, farmers’
New rules make cattle traders jittery
Curbs on cattle slaughter meet stiff resistance
Cattle sale ban infringes on freedom, says Raju
Public slaughter by Congress activists kicks up a row
Cattle row: Bengal leather industry moots legal recourse
Cattle trade rules go against 1960 law
West Bengal will not abide by notification on cattle slaughter, says Mamata
State backs writ in HC against cattle sale ban
Beef festivals raise Adityanath ire
Kerala village fears the music will stop
Puducherry not to impose curbs on sale of cattle
Pinarayi writes to CMs on new cattle trade rules
Cattle slaughter sees a decline
IIT-M students organise beef fest, discuss govt. provision
Madras High Court stays Centre’s notification on sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets
You are reading
IIT-Madras scholar beaten up for eating beef during protest
Ban on sale of cattle for slaughter: Congress walks tightrope
‘Curb on cattle sale anti-constitutional’
Curbs on cattle sale a violation of human rights, says S. Selvagomathy who obtained stay on cattle slaughter ban
States rights violated, say parties